Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Survey Report, 2021-2027

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled “Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market 2021” By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

The major players covered in CAR-T Therapy Treatment are:

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc

AbbVie Inc

Adaptimmune

Amgen Inc

Atara Biotherapeutics

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

BioAtla LLC

bluebird bio, Inc

CELGENE CORPORATION

CARINA BIOTECH

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient’s T cells a part of immune system cell to fight against cancer. It is developed in the structured laboratory by collecting a sample of a patient’s T cells and modified in the laboratory to develop special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface when infused into patients, these cells get multiple and in turn boost a patient’s immune system.

According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated that the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is also acting as a driver for the market

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for CAR-T cell therapies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel CAR-T cell therapies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies in some developing countries

CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Development Processes

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Others

By Structure

First Generation CAR-T Cells

Second Generation CAR-T Cells

Third Generation CAR-T Cells

Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

Others

CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

