Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market By Therapeutic Application Leukemia Pancreatic Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer

Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth.

Key Competitors:

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences

AbbVie Inc

Adaptimmune

Amgen Inc

Atara Biotherapeutics.

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

BioAtla LLC.

bluebird bio, Inc

CELGENE CORPORATION

CARINA BIOTECH

CARsgen Therapeutics

Cartherics Pty ltd

Cellectis

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc

Xyphos

TrakCel

Tmunity Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics Ltd

TC BioPharm Limited

Sorrento Therapeutics

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The report seeks to track the evolution of the market growth pathways and publish a medical crisis in an exclusive section publishing an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The new analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic provides a clear assessment of the impact on the market and the expected volatility of the market during the forecast period. Various factors that can affect the general dynamics of the market during the forecast period (2021-2028), including current trends, growth opportunities, limiting factors, etc., are discussed in detail in this market research.

Some Major Points in TOC:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

