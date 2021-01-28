Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Analysis By Influential Trends,Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application And Growth 2026

Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth.

CAR-T Therapy Treatment market report carries out research and analysis of the market for a certain product/service which includes the investigation into customer inclinations. It performs the study of various customer capabilities such as investment attributes and buying potential. This market report involves feedback from the target audience to understand their characteristics, expectations, and requirements. The report provides new and exciting strategies for upcoming products by determining the category and features of products that the target audiences will readily accept. The global CAR-T Therapy Treatment market research report collects data about the target market such as pricing trends, customer requirements, competitor analysis, and other such details.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is also acting as a driver for the market

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for CAR-T cell therapies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel CAR-T cell therapies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Development Processes

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Others

By Structure

First Generation CAR-T Cells

Second Generation CAR-T Cells

Third Generation CAR-T Cells

Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

Others

By Targeted Antigens

Antigens on Solid Tumors Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII) Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2) Mesothelin (MSLN) Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2) Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2) Glypican-3 (GPC3) Others

Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies Cluster of Differentiation-19(CD19) Cluster of Differentiation-20(CD20) Cluster of Differentiation-22(CD22) Cluster of Differentiation-30(CD30) Cluster of Differentiation-33(CD33)

Others

By Drugs

Yescarta

Kymriah

Actemra

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

