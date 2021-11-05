Global CAR-T Therapy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global CAR-T therapy market reached a value of nearly $1,037 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from $1,037.0 million in 2020 to $3,150.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 24.9%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increased awareness about the therapy. The market is expected to stabilize $ 6,100 million in 2030.

The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market consists of sales of CAR-T therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies to treat blood cancers.

The car-t therapy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the car-t therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG

By Target Antigen –

a) CD19

b) CD22

c) BCMA

d) Others

a) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

b) Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

c) Follicular Lymphoma

d) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

e) Multiple Myeloma

f) Others

The car-t therapy market report describes and explains the global car-t therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The car-t therapy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global car-t therapy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global car-t therapy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

