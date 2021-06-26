Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Global Insights, Trends and Technology Growth 2028||Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., bluebird bio, inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

The CAR-T cell therapy treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 30.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 37,423.56 million by 2028.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the pharmaceutical industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2028. The winning CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

The major companies covered in the global CAR-T cell therapy treatment market report are Autolus, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Amgen Inc., Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., bluebird bio, inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Xyphos (a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BioAtla Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Kite Pharma (a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Aurora Biopharma, Tmunity Therapeutics, Cartherics pvt. ltd, CARINA BIOTECH, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., Cellectis SA, Mustang Bio, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., TC BioPharm Limited, Celyad Oncology SA, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the CAR-T cell therapy treatment market.

For instance,

In December 2020, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. went under collaboration with Bayer AG for development of mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. As per the agreement, the company is highly focused on the development of ATA2271 in order to treat malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer. This collaboration accelerated the company’s research and development for ATA2271 and allowed it to become the leading allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy manufacturer.

Segmentation:Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market

, By Product

(Autologous CAR-T Cells, Allogeneic CAR-T Cells),

Structure

(First Generation CAR-T Cells, Second Generation Car-T Cells, Third Generation CAR-T Cells, Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells),

Targeted Antigens

(Antigens on Solid Tumors, Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies, Others),

Brand

(Yescarta, Kymriah, Tecartus, Others),

Therapeutic Application

(Hematological Malignancies, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Others),

End User

(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospitals Pharmacy, Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The core objectives of this report are:

To analyze the status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market factors, and key players in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment market.

To present the development of CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment market in the United States, Europe, and China.

To summarize the key players tactically and analyze their development plans and strategies comprehensively.

To reveal and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

To discuss the future aspects impacting the global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment market in every possible way.

To study the competition of market providers based on the factors such as innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion, and distribution.

To gather the most important data from the research while arranging it in a proper manner so that the analysis is more efficient and effective.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Drivers:

Increase in usage of CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease acting as driver for the CAR-T cell therapy treatment market growth.

CAR-T cell therapy or chimeric antigen receptor T cells are those T cells which are genetically engineered in order to produce an artificial T-cell receptor which can be used as an immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Chimeric antigen receptors are those receptor proteins that have been engineered in the laboratories to provide the T-cells with the novel ability to target a specific protein.

The rise in awareness about immunotherapies led the people to come across several kinds of CAR-T therapies and their effectiveness and hence acts as driver for the CAR-T cell therapy treatment market.

Presence of pipeline products suggest that market players are constantly engaged in manufacturing of innovative medicines thus acts as opportunity for the CAR-T cell therapy treatment market.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Restraints:

Adverse side effects of therapies restricts some population to opt for such treatment which impacts the product value and hence acts as restrain for the CAR-T cell therapy treatment market growth.

Long approval time for immunotherapies restrict the product manufacturer to earn potential benefit in the market and impacts the overall market size hence acts as challenge for the CAR-T cell therapy treatment market growth.

List of Chapters:

1 CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Overview

2 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)

4 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Analysis by Application

7 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Treatment Market Forecast(2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

