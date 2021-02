Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market IS Projected TO Register A Healthy Cagr OF 46.35% IN THE Forecast TO 2026||CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics

A persuasive CAR-T Cell Therapy report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, and motivating factors for customers, customer preferences, competitor strategies, brand positioning, and customer behavior. The report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy market research report provides a precise analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global CAR-T cell therapy market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 46.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of cancer and rising demand for effective method to cure cancer are factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T cell therapy market are Autolus., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bluebird Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., TrakCel, Tmunity Therapeutics, Promab Biotechnologies, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation and others.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for chemotherapy among consumer is driving the market growth

Increasing number of cancer patient worldwide is also acting as a driver for this market

Increasing awareness among population about the effectiveness of CAR T- cell therapy will also propel the growth of this market

Rising R&D investment in CAR-T cell therapy is driving market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the therapy will restrain the growth of this market

Complexity related with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market

High toxicity associated with the therapy will also act as a restrain for the market growth

Segmentation: Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

By Target Antigen

CD 19

CD 20

GD2

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

HER2

Meso

Egfrvlll

Others

By Application

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Non Hodgkin Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Pancreatic Cancer

Neuroblasta

Breast Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Hepatocellular

Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Novartis announced that they are going to acquire CellforCure so that they can expand their cell and gene therapy. This acquisition will help the company to make their Car- T Cell Therapy Kymriah available for large number of patients worldwide and will also help them to improve their manufacturing capacity of cell and gene therapies

In September 2018, Roche announced that they have acquired Tusk Therapeutics so that they can create immunological cancer treatments. Roche is planning to use Tusk’s regulatort T- cell which help the patient’s immune system to fight cancer. It will help the company to strengthen their position in the market

