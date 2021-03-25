Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Market Analysis: Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

Global CAR-T cell therapy market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 46.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of cancer and rising demand for effective method to cure cancer are factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global CAR-T cell therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CAR-T cell therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T cell therapy market are Autolus., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bluebird Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., TrakCel, Tmunity Therapeutics, Promab Biotechnologies, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation and others.

Market Definition: Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

CAR-T cell or chimeric antigen receptor T cell are T- cell which have the ability to produce artificial T- cell receptor. CAR-T cell therapy is a type of a treatment in which the T cell of the patients is changed so that they can attack cancer cells by getting attached to them. In simple words, this treatment uses your own cell so that they can find the cancer. They are widely used in applications like breast cancer, carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, neuroblastoma and others. Rising cancer cases worldwide is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for chemotherapy among consumer is driving the market growth

Increasing number of cancer patient worldwide is also acting as a driver for this market

Increasing awareness among population about the effectiveness of CAR T- cell therapy will also propel the growth of this market

Rising R&D investment in CAR-T cell therapy is driving market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the therapy will restrain the growth of this market

Complexity related with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market

High toxicity associated with the therapy will also act as a restrain for the market growth

Segmentation: Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

By Target Antigen

CD 19

CD 20

GD2

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

HER2

Meso

Egfrvlll

Others

By Application

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Non Hodgkin Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Pancreatic Cancer

Neuroblasta

Breast Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Hepatocellular

Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Novartis announced that they are going to acquire CellforCure so that they can expand their cell and gene therapy. This acquisition will help the company to make their Car- T Cell Therapy Kymriah available for large number of patients worldwide and will also help them to improve their manufacturing capacity of cell and gene therapies

In September 2018, Roche announced that they have acquired Tusk Therapeutics so that they can create immunological cancer treatments. Roche is planning to use Tusk’s regulatort T- cell which help the patient’s immune system to fight cancer. It will help the company to strengthen their position in the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global CAR-T cell therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

