Global Car Rental Market: Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Trends 2027| Top Players – Avis budget group, SIXT, Enterprise Holdings, Inc, Europcar, Localiza, The Hertz Corporation

Car rental market is expected to reach USD 167.69 billion by 2027 witnessing the market growth at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The market has witness significant growth in the years to come due to the increase in automotive production across the globe and with consumer preference over luxury and hybrid vehicles with advanced technology.

Major Market Players Covered in The Car Rental Market Are:

The major players covered in the global car rental market report are Avis budget group, SIXT, Enterprise Holdings, Inc, Europcar, Localiza, The Hertz Corporation, Carzonrent India pvt ltd, Eco Rent a Car, Advantage OPCO, LLC, Shenzhen Topone Car Rental Co. Ltd, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Bettercar Rental, National Car Rental, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Car Rental Market Scope and Segments

Car rental market is segmented on the basis of type, application, booking, end-use, fare price and rental length. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the car rental market is segmented into luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUVs and MUVs

• On the basis of application, the car rental market is segmented into local usage, airport transport, outstation and others

• Based on booking, the car rental market is segmented into offline booking and online booking.

• Based on end-use, the car rental market is segmented into self-driver and chauffeur-driven

• Based on fare price, the car rental market is segmented into economy/budget cars, luxury/premium cars

• On the basis of rental length, the car rental market is segmented into short term and long term

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Car Rental Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Car Rental market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Car Rental Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Car Rental Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Car Rental market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

