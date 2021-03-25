global car care product market is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative markets in automotive sector worth USD 1.5Bn in 2020 and estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2027

The car care product market is a part of the automotive aftermarket which provides after-purchase solutions. The growing high-performance chemicals are used for long-lasting quality and durability of vehicles. Car care products prevent unwanted accidents, improve longevity, and enhance the aesthetic quality of cars, which in turn increases their resale value.

Aging of vehicles and the declining trend of replacement of vehicles also tilt the balance in favor of car care service market. Car Care Product market is mainly driven by increasing safety and security needs by proper maintenance, higher customer awareness about vehicle upkeep and periodic maintenance mandated by governments backed by growing vehicle production.

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Car Care Product Market, by Product Type, by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global car care product market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Europe accounts for largest share of the global Car Care Product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the car care products market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2016 Europe dominates the global car care products with a maximum market share of the entire car care products market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025.

With used cars becoming a more viable option for first-time buyers, increased government scrutiny of the developing sales network would positively impact the independent aftermarket and thereby affect the demand for car care product market in the aftermarket segment. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the growing automobile manufacturing industry, especially in countries, such as China, Korea, and India.

Global Car Care Product Market Competitive Landscape

Lots of manufacturers of car care products offer a wide range of car care products to fit aftermarket requirements. Companies, such as 3M, Turtle Wax, Illinois Tool Works, Armored AutoGroup, SOFT99, SONAX, Tetrosyl, Northern Labs, Liqui Moly, Simoniz, Autoglym, Botny, Bullsone, BiaoBang, CHIEF, Rainbow, Mothers, Auto Magic are the key players in manufacturing car care product globally.

