Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Global capsule endoscopy treatment market is expected to grow with 11.95% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Growing expansions in the field of technologies for diagnosing the digestive disorder is acting as an opportunity for this market growth.

Market Definition: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule endoscopy is a technology used for the detection of digestive disorders. It is performed to detect Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, gastrointestinal tumors, bleeding among others. The components of capsule endoscopes include a camera, a transmitter and a light source. The capsule offers real-time data to expedite the diagnosis process which leads to earlier treatment and sooner retrieval in the gastrointestinal complications. The easy assessment in the internal organ and precise data boosts the market growth.

By Product

Small Bowel Capsule

Colon Capsule

Esophageal Capsule

By Component

Camera Capsule

Workstation

Data Recorder

By Type

Wireless Capsule Endoscopy

Receiver Capsule Endoscopy

Others

By Application

Intestine Disease

Crohn’s Disease

Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Tumours

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

Competitive Analysis

Global Capsule Endoscopy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capsule endoscopy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capsule endoscopy treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group, , INTROMEDIC, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, RF Co.,Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Check-Cap, Accu-Read, INC., Interscope Inc, among others.

