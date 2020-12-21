Global Caprolactam Market What Challenges Advanced Tires Market May See in Next 5 Years | BASF SE, UBEE industries Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Caprolactam Market

Global Caprolactam Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for plastics in the construction, automotive and electrical sectors are the factors behind the growth of this market.

The key players profiled in this study includes BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., China Petrohemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UBEE industries Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, DSM, KuibyshevAzot, Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturer Association, KurskKhimvolokno Ltd, Khimvolokno JSC, GradnoAzot JSC., etc.

Global Caprolactam Market Description:

Caprolactum is an organic compound which is used in the production of nylon 6 fibre and resins. Due to its tensile strength, chemical and oil resistance, superior elasticity and low moisture absorbency nylon 6 fibres and nylon 6 resin have increased their demand in the automotive and textile industry. Many automakers are replacing caprolactum with nylon 6 due to its high temperature and chemical resistance. They are also used in electrical and electronic equipment such as circuit breakers, contractor, connectors, switchgears etc. as they have low weight as compared to metal tubes and have high electrical insulations. Due to use of the nylon in apparels, sportswear and other fashion wear the market is going to witness the increasing demand of caprolactum.

Market Drivers:

Due to caprolactum high tensile strength and elasticity they are usually used in the automotive and textile industry. These days’ automakers are focusing more on light weight vehicle so that they can improve fuel efficiency and performance.

Market Restraints:

As caprolactum uses material like cyclohexane, amino and phenol for its manufacturing. The manufacturing of caprolactum produces ammonium sulphate which is hazardous for the environment.

The Caprolactam Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application (Nylon 6 Fibre, Nylon 6 Resins)

End- Use (Textile yarn, Industrial Yarn, Engineering Yarn, Carpet Fibres, Staple Fibres)

