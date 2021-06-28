Global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Rise in Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing number of surgical procedures, due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and elderly population across the globe, are fuelling the demand for capnography equipment. The statistics of World Health Organization states that total number of surgical procedures performed in 2016 was more than 10 million. Capnography equipment are an essential part of surgical procedures. They are used by anesthesiologists to monitor the pulmonary vitals of the patient undergoing surgical operation and treatment. Capnography helps anesthesiologists to identify situations that can lead to hypoxia, if uncorrected. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland (AAGBI) mandate the use of capnography during moderate to heavy sedation to monitor ventilation. Thus, the growing number of surgical procedures is contributing towards the growth of global capnography equipment market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to delay in all the non-essential surgical procedures to concentrate maximum healthcare resources towards containing the spread of coronavirus infection. This is anticipated to hamper the demand for capnography equipment. However, medical researchers have found that many patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection will require elective surgery. This virus is also found to be severely damaging the lungs of affected patients which has heightened the requirement of surgical procedures to transplant lungs. This high demand for surgery in COVID-19 affected population is anticipated to propel the demand in capnography equipment market across the globe.

In terms of revenue, global capnography equipment market was valued at US$ 473.61 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of capnography equipment market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on the offering, equipment held largest market share of global capnography equipment market in 2018. The high convenience of use and low purchase and operational costs associated with portable/handheld equipment are propelling its demand in the capnography equipment market.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) applications are witnessing high use of capnography equipment owing to their efficacies to monitor and optimize the CPR procedure.

North America held the highest market share in global capnography equipment market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years. The alarming rise in patients with asthma and other forms of lung diseases, owing to the high levels of air pollution, is anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific region in the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the capnography equipment market are BD, Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd., Criticare Technologies, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EDAN Instruments, Inc., Infinium Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Nonin, SCHILLER, Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical), Welch Allyn, Zoe Medical and ZOLL Medical Corporation amongst others.

Global Capnography Equipment Market:

By Offering

Equipment

Portable/Handheld

Tabletop

Accessories

Masks

Cannula

Airway Adapters

Sensors

Disposables

Others

By Technology

Mainstream Capnography

Sidestream Capnography

By Application

Procedural Sedation

Pain Management

Sedation Dentistry

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centres

Home Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

