Global Cannabis Seeds Market to Witness Increasing Growth Opportunities During 2021–2027 with Top Leading Players || Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM

The Cannabis Seeds Market Research Report 2021-2027 provides a comprehensive assessment of the Cannabis Seeds Market for the forecast from 2021 to 2027, as well as market values for all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product xisting in the market. The report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The investigatory report provides a close analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on numerous segments within the Cannabis Seeds market supported product kind, application, and end-use across various countries round the world. With an in-depth report on sales growth and profitability, it also covers the accurate trend and analysis that would impact the market in the coming years. The analysis provides key players, a competitive perspective so as to formulate their business strategies accordingly.

Global cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Seed Cellar

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

BARNEY’S FARM

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

Dinafem Seeds

Tropical Seeds Co.

Sweet Seeds

Serious Seeds

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:

By Seed Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds and Autoflowering Seeds)

By Strain (Indica, Hybrid and Sativa), Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD), Category (Inorganic and organic)

By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing and Online/E-Commerce Retailing)

By Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders and Seeds Manufacturing Companies)

For instance,

In June 2020, Sensi Seeds have attended the exhibition based on ‘We Are Mary Jane: Women of Cannabis’ handled at the hemp museum in Amsterdam. The company has majorly focused in the cannabis improvement of all of its products in a cornerstone. This recognition has aided the company to build trust among stakeholders and increase its brand awareness.

In July 2018, Royal Queen Seeds have secured first place in Highlife Cup by storm award ceremony. The contribution in cannabis strain and product development to deliver the best quality seeds to their customers shows dedication of the Royal Queen Seeds. The recognition has helped the company towards their brand visibility among consumers.

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Scope and Market Size

Global cannabis seeds market is categorized into seed type, strain, compound, category, distribution channel, type of vendors. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. In 2020, regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2020, indica segment is dominating the market as the majority of the manufacturers have strains of indica and it is preferred more by people. However, the hybrid segment may grow in future as people and manufacturers are giving preference to the genetically modified stains.

On the basis of compound, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC & CBD. In 2020, the THC segment is dominating because THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

