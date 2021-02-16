Global Cannabis Seeds Market Outlook, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts Research Report 2021-2027 – Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM

The ‘Cannabis Seeds Market’ research report is latest addition by Data Bridge Market Research offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next seven years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.A comprehensive report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Cannabis Seeds market report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Global cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

The report emphasis on the Top Manufacturers in the world Cannabis Seeds market, with profits, losses, prices, production, and market share for each and every manufacturer, covering:

Seed Cellar

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

BARNEY’S FARM

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

Dinafem Seeds

Tropical Seeds Co.

Sweet Seeds

Serious Seeds

Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation:

By Seed Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds and Autoflowering Seeds)

By Strain (Indica, Hybrid and Sativa), Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD), Category (Inorganic and organic)

By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing and Online/E-Commerce Retailing)

By Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders and Seeds Manufacturing Companies)

For instance,

In June 2020, Sensi Seeds have attended the exhibition based on ‘We Are Mary Jane: Women of Cannabis’ handled at the hemp museum in Amsterdam. The company has majorly focused in the cannabis improvement of all of its products in a cornerstone. This recognition has aided the company to build trust among stakeholders and increase its brand awareness.

In July 2018, Royal Queen Seeds have secured first place in Highlife Cup by storm award ceremony. The contribution in cannabis strain and product development to deliver the best quality seeds to their customers shows dedication of the Royal Queen Seeds. The recognition has helped the company towards their brand visibility among consumers.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabis seeds market are Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Tropical Seeds Co., Sweet Seeds, Serious Seeds, DNA Genetics, Sensi Seeds, Green House Seed Co., I Love Growing Marijuana, Pyramid Seeds, Seeds For Me, DeliciousSeeds, Christiania Seeds, Nymera, T.H.Seeds, Royal Queen Seeds, Dutch Passion, Paradise Seeds B.V., Amsterdammarijuanaseeds, and Crop King Seeds among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global cannabis seeds market is categorized into seed type, strain, compound, category, distribution channel, type of vendors. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. In 2020, regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2020, indica segment is dominating the market as the majority of the manufacturers have strains of indica and it is preferred more by people. However, the hybrid segment may grow in future as people and manufacturers are giving preference to the genetically modified stains.

On the basis of compound, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC & CBD. In 2020, the THC segment is dominating because THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

Cannabis Seeds Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

