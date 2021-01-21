Global Cannabis Seeds Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027, key players-CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Tropical Seeds Co., Sweet Seeds, Serious Seeds, DNA Genetics

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Cannabis Seeds with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Cannabis Seeds research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Cannabis Seeds major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Cannabis Seeds survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Global cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabis seeds market are Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Tropical Seeds Co., Sweet Seeds, Serious Seeds, DNA Genetics, Sensi Seeds, Green House Seed Co., I Love Growing Marijuana, Pyramid Seeds, Seeds For Me, DeliciousSeeds, Christiania Seeds, Nymera, T.H.Seeds, Royal Queen Seeds, Dutch Passion, Paradise Seeds B.V., Amsterdammarijuanaseeds, and Crop King Seeds among others.

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Scope and Market Size

Global cannabis seeds market is categorized into seed type, strain, compound, category, distribution channel, type of vendors. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. In 2020, regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2020, indica segment is dominating the market as the majority of the manufacturers have strains of indica and it is preferred more by people. However, the hybrid segment may grow in future as people and manufacturers are giving preference to the genetically modified stains.

On the basis of compound, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC & CBD. In 2020, the THC segment is dominating because THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

On the basis of category, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into inorganic and organic. In 2020, inorganic segment is dominating as inorganic agriculture is increasing but in future the organic segment is set to increase as people are shifting towards organic products and also inorganic farming makes use of chemicals which may not be good for health.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into store based retailing and online/e-commerce retailing. In 2020, store based retailing segment is dominating as people find it easy to purchase from stores and they can check the quality of products they are purchasing. However, in future online retailing will increase as people are shifting towards online shopping as they find it convenient. .

On the basis of type of vendors, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into resellers, breeders and seeds manufacturing companies. In 2020, resellers segment is dominating as there are a large number of resellers as compared to breeders and seeds companies. Moreover, the growers prefer to purchase the seeds from seeds banks as they have a larger variety.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Paradise Seeds, Dutch Passion and Amsterdammarijuanaseeds are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecast a large growth in North America cannabis seeds market and the market leaders are targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The cannabis seeds market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Paradise Seeds, Dutch Passion and Amsterdammarijuanaseeds as they are the market leaders for cannabis seeds. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the cannabis seeds market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

