Global Cannabis Medicine Market 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2028||Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis., Medical Marijuana, Inc

Cannabis medicine market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 17.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing cases of chronic diseases will directly impacting the growth potential of the cannabis medicine market in the mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the cannabis medicine market report are GW Pharmaceuticals plc., MedReleaf Corp., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis., Medical Marijuana, Inc, Green Relief Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Global Cannabis Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Cannabis medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on product type, the cannabis medicine market is segmented into prescription drugs, recreational drugs, and others.

Based on application, the cannabis medicine market is segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others.

Global Cannabis Medicine Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases will directly impacting the growth potential of the cannabis medicine market in the mentioned forecast period.

Increasing occurrences of disorders which require medical cannabis, growing number of geriatric population across the globe, increasing initiatives by the public and private organisation to grow awareness among the people regarding the availability and benefits of cannabis medicine, surging number of medical marijuana clubs which will help in boosting the growth of the cannabis medicine market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. On the other hand, growing pharmaceutical and medical sector along with favourable policies and law will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the cannabis medicine market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Cannabis Medicine Market restraints:-

Excess consumption of cannabis along with patient already suffering from heart disorders will likely to hamper the growth of the cannabis medicine market in the above mentioned forecast period.

North America dominates the cannabis medicine market due to the legalised status of cannabis medicine along with initiatives taken by government such as recreational programs and prevalence of various manufacturers in the region such as U.S. and Canada.

