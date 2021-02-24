Global Cannabis Market Size, Share, Forecast 2020-2026 by Regions, Key Players, End Users, Types

Cannabis Market Overview:

Global Cannabis Market 2020-2026 presents in-depth study of worldwide Cannabis Market to understand complete business intelligence of the industry with Manufacturing, Marketing, Operational and Financial Analysis of every aspect of this industry.The current COVID pandemic has brought unpredictable ups and downs in the Cannabis Market. The research survey carried out at Decision Market Reports on the global Cannabis deep dives into the impact factors, analyzing the degree of impact on the market. This report is helpful for the key players and market leaders and other key participants, aiming to understand the key insights on the Cannabis Market. Analyzing the offered data in the right way is likely to provide valuable insights into the market. These key insights can be used in strategic planning, global or regional expansion.

Market Scope:

Moreover, it offers competitive information about the products and services in the Cannabis Market; thus shaping the market. The Cannabis Market is globally valued at US$ USD 20.5 billion million in 2020. Our research team has analyzed and proposed that by the end of 2026 the Cannabis Market is expected to reach US$ USD 90.4 billion million. Growing at such a healthy CAGR of 28 % across the forecast period, the Cannabis Market is expected to witness disruptive changes.

Top 15+ key players are included in this research report with thorough company profiling and detailed financial analysis. The few top players included in the report are Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), MedMen (US), Terra Tech Corp. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Medical Marijuana Inc. (US), STENOCARE (Denmark), Tikun Olam (Israel), Organigram Holdings Inc. (Canada), Cresco Labs (US), Indiva (Canada), Curaleaf Holding Inc. (US), HEXO Corp. (Canada), Ecofibre Limited (Australia), Harvest Health & Recreation (US), Green Thumb Industries (US), Maricann Group Inc. (Canada), and TerrAscend (Canada) amongst several.

Apart from the qualitative research work (company information and recent news and market trends), the report also covers revenue breakdown by segment, region, and country. The report also covers regulatory government compliances by countries and regions. The quantitative research approach in the Cannabis Market helps the customer to understand the detailed revenue breakup by segment and by region. Additionally, this report also includes market forecasting. Several market impact factors considered for forecasting are thoroughly discussed in the report as these factors shape the future trends in the market.

Drivers: increment in sanctioning of cannabis and ascend in social acknowledgment of marijuana

Cannabis legitimization is frequently seen upon with double discernment wherein its sanctioning has been demonstrated to be met with doubt related with conceivable maltreatment. Sanctioning of cannabis has permitted individuals to rehearse safe substance use alongside understanding its therapeutic advantages. Because of which, numerous nations are slowly legitimizing the utilization of cannabis across the globe. While most the nations across the globe have still not legitimized the sporting utilization of cannabis, the way to deal with the use and deals has been loose throughout the long term. This has prompted the developing notoriety of use of cannabis in different areas driving the development of by and large cannabis market.

Market Report Segmentation and Business Analysis:

Covering the market dynamics (drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints), the report encompasses all the necessary information required for decision making.

Market Report Coverage – Cannabis Base Year 2020 Estimated Market Size in 2020 USD 20.5 billion Forecast Year 2026 Projected Market Size by 2026 USD 90.4 billion CAGR 28 % Key Players Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), MedMen (US), Terra Tech Corp. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Medical Marijuana Inc. (US), STENOCARE (Denmark), Tikun Olam (Israel), Organigram Holdings Inc. (Canada), Cresco Labs (US), Indiva (Canada), Curaleaf Holding Inc. (US), HEXO Corp. (Canada), Ecofibre Limited (Australia), Harvest Health & Recreation (US), Green Thumb Industries (US), Maricann Group Inc. (Canada), and TerrAscend (Canada) Product Types Flowers, Concentrates, Other product types (capsules, topicals, edibles, and beverages) Applications Medical, Recreational

Global Cannabis Market Report provides in-depth Segmentation by Key Regions and Countries including:

North America: United States, Canada

United States, Canada Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines

China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines South America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile

The report is intended for

C level Executives

Marketing Managers

Strategic Managers

Product Managers

Government Officials

Cannabis related Associations

Financial Investment Firms

Investors

