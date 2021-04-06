Global Cannabis Extraction Market to Reach $6.23 Bn by 2027: COVID Impact, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Evolve Business Intelligence has published a new market research report on “Global Cannabis Extraction Market with COVID-19 impact, global, segmental and regional analysis”. According to the report, the global Cannabis Extraction market is expected to grow from $ 2.16 Billion in 2019, which is expected to reach $ 6.23 Billion by 2027, growing at the CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Cannabis Extraction market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

According to Parimal, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the recent COVID scenario has led to the decline of supply of cannabis. Due to the lockdown imposed by governments, there has been difficulty in providing service to clients which have caused delays in delivery. The limited supply of raw material due to the legal restriction and closed border trade.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Cannabis Extraction players holding high market share include Decibel Cannabis Company, MediPharm Labs Corp., The Valens Company, and C21 Investment Inc. These players use new product development, partnership, and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The report’s aim is to provide a holistic market overview based on Type, and Application, Based on Type, the Cannabis Extraction market is segmented into Dry-Sieve Extraction, Water Extraction, Rosin Press Extraction, and Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction. On the basis of application, the market is classified into Food, Medicine, Cosmetics, and Others.

Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Cannabis Extraction market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Decibel Cannabis Company

MediPharm Labs Corp.

The Valens Company

C21 Investment Inc

Halo

Peridot Labs

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

World-Class Extractions

Indiva

Radiant Technologies

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Cannabis Extraction market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Cannabis Extraction market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the Cannabis Extraction industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall Cannabis Extraction market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Cannabis Extraction market

To profile key players in the Cannabis Extraction market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Cannabis Extraction market

