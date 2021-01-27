Global Cannabis Beverages Market || keyplayers Hexo Corp; The Alkaline Water Company; Dixie Brands Inc.; Aphria; and Canopy Growth

The report. “Global Cannabis Beverages Market, By Type (Alcoholic (Cannabis-Infused Beers, Cannabis-Infused Wines, Cannabis-Infused Spirits, and Others) and Non-Alcoholic (Cannabis Soda, Marijuana Tea, Marijuana Elixirs, and Cannabis Coffee and Cold Brew)), By End-user (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Store, Online Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025”.

In May 2019, Caliva acquired Zola, the manufacturer of plant-powdered beverages, to expand into the cannabis and hemp-based CBD (HCBD) beverage space. Caliva is one of the biggest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California

In March 2019, The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. completed its planned expansion of the bottling facility in the Coachella Valley, California to harvest cannabis-infused beverages

Increasing demand for wellness drinks

Presence of proper quantity of cannabis for consumption and low sugar content of the product are the factors projected to fuel the product demand. Growing use of cannabis for treatment of cancer, neurological disorders, and pain control is projected to boost the demand for cannabis drinks. Cannabis has wide range of applications which results in significant growth opportunity for the market growth. Increasing consumer interest in cannabis edibles is also anticipated to support the growth. Cannabis consumers are shifting their focus from smoking cannabis to alternative ways, such as tinctures, beverages, and chocolates and other edibles. Consumers are prone to consuming concentrated and cannabis-infused products, which in turn is projected to boost the market growth.

Increasing sales of cannabis drinks from brewing companies and new product launches has driven marijuana beverages market. The need for cannabis drinks is mainly influenced by millennials. According to Yahoo News poll in 2017, almost 55 million recreational marijuana users were millennials in U.S. In 2019, New Age Beverages Corporation hired as agreement with Dock light, division of Privateer Holdings for 50-50 profit-sharing partnership to sale marijuana-infused products under the Marley Natural brand. In 2019, The Alkaline Water Company acquire AQUAhydrate. The acquisition aimed to expand their retail distribution across North America with retailers including Target, Walmart, Safeway, Rite Aid, QT, GNC Meijer, and Albertsons along with celebrity investors continue to serve as brand ambassadors.

The global cannabis beverages market accounted for US$ 55.2 Million during 2020-2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18 %. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

By type, the alcoholic segment for cannabis-infused beverages is projected to register strong growth over the forecasted period, owing to growing participation of alcohol brewing companies infusing beers with CBD and THC and.

By end-user, academic and research institutes estimated for the highest revenue share in 2018 owing to increased R&D investments. Collaborations between research institutes and major organizations are further propelling the segment expansion.

By region, North America is accounted to be the largest and fastest market for cannabis beverages. The legalization of cannabis for recreational and medial purpose is a main factor driving the growth in this region.

The prominent player operating in the global cannabis beverages market includes New Age Beverages Corporation; Keef Brand; Phivida Holdings Inc.; Koios Beverage Corporation; VCC Brand; Hexo Corp; The Alkaline Water Company; Dixie Brands Inc.; Aphria; and Canopy Growth

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

