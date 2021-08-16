Global Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cancer vaccines market is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2020 to $5.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cancer vaccines market is expected to reach $9.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The cancer vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines used for the treatment of cancers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce vaccines for cancer treatment. Cancer treatment vaccines, also called therapeutic vaccines are a type of immunotherapy, which stops tumor growth, destroys cancer cells and prevents the reoccurrence of cancers. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing cancer vaccines by the sales of these products.

The cancer vaccines market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cancer vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Aduro Biotech, Astrazeneca Plc, Dendreon, Astellas Pharma Inc, Sanofi Pasteur, Sanpower Group, and CSL Limited.

The global cancer vaccines market is segmented –

1) By Type: Preventive Cancer Vaccines, Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

2) By Technology: Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines, Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines

3) By Cancer Type: Prostate, Cervical, Colorectal, Throat, Others

4) By End-User: Cancer Treatment Centers, Research Institutes

The cancer vaccines market report describes and explains the global cancer vaccines market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cancer vaccines report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cancer vaccines market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cancer vaccines market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

