Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Size, Trends, Key Players and Growth in Coming Years Industry Insights by Technology (Immunoassays, Next Generation Sequencing, Hybridization, Mass Spectrometry and Other), by Type of Cancer (Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others) and by Application (Clinical and Research)

Global cancer/tumor profiling market is growing at significant rate, due to escalating number of cancer cases and rising efficacy of biomarkers in tumor profiling. Different technologies contributed to cancer/tumor profiling market size. The market has witnessed high demand for immunoassays over the last few years due to technological improvements and cost-effectiveness.

The hybridization segment is further subdivided into microarrays, PCR, and in-situ hybridization. PCR segment is estimated to account largest share in the hybridization market, due to its cost-effectiveness, easiness of use, rapid turnaround time, and effortless accessibility of kits and reagents.

Mounting occurrence of breast cancer, boosting research emphasis on breast cancer and increasing alertness about breast cancer diagnosis are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the breast cancer segment. Of all the types, the breast cancer segment account foremost share in cancer/tumor profiling market.

Research application is expected to grow at fastest rate in the market due to the outcome of therapeutic interferences & drug-induced toxicity and progressively companies are concentrating on the usage of biomarkers as biological indicators for the improvement of diseases.

For instance, according to GLOBOCAN globally approximately 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and there were 8.2 million cancer deaths in 2012. In addition, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015 approximately 8.8 million people died due to cancer. Moreover, approximately 70% of the deaths from cancer occur in low and middle income countries.

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the cancer/tumor profiling industry are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises of large population base and mounting occurrence of cancer. In addition, escalating number of contract research organizations (CROs), boosting requirement for improved healthcare services in developing economies and mounting emphasis of international players on emerging markets are also creating a positive impact on cancer/tumor profiling market growth in the region.

