Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Cancer/tumor profiling is a method used to categorize tumors more precisely. It helps in the identification of genomic alteration and provides more accurate and specific information about clinical outcomes of cancer. It aids in analysis at the molecular level, which helps physicians to achieve appropriate therapeutic decisions. The global cancer/tumor profiling market is growing at a significant rate, due to escalating number of cancer cases and the rising efficacy of biomarkers in tumor profiling. Different technologies contributed to cancer/tumor profiling market size. The market has witnessed high demand for immunoassays over the last few years due to technological improvements and cost-effectiveness.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The escalating number of cancer cases, accessibility of finance for cancer research, increasing demand for accurate diagnosis of cancer in early stages, and rising efficacy of biomarkers in tumor profiling are the primary growth drivers for cancer/tumor profiling market. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN globally, approximately 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and there were 8.2 million cancer deaths in 2012. In addition, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015 approximately 8.8 million people died due to cancer. Moreover, approximately 70% of the deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries.

The initiation and implementation of point-of-care diagnostic tests, boosting awareness of cancer by many private and public organizations, increasing demand for next-generation sequencing for cancer profiling, and improvement of personalized medicine are also facilitating the growth of the cancer/tumor profiling market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter cancer/tumor profiling industry are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest cancer/tumor profiling market as in the region the number of cancer cases is increasing. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN in the U.S., approximately 1.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and there were 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2012. Increasing research and funding for cancer, mounting technological adoption for treatment of cancer, and the presence of major leading players in the region are also up surging growth of the North American cancer/tumor profiling market.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises of large population base and mounting occurrence of cancer. In addition, escalating number of contract research organizations (CROs), boosting requirement for improved healthcare services in developing economies, and mounting emphasis of international players on emerging markets are also creating a positive impact on cancer/tumor profiling market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the market are catering to the demand for these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In April 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company collaborated with Illumina, Inc. to employ Illumina’s next-generation sequencing technology in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s oncology portfolio for development and commercialize in-vitro diagnostic assays. Illumina, Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Qiagen N.V., Oxford Gene Technology, Caris Life Sciences, Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Helomics Corporation, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. and Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc. are the key players offering cancer/tumor profiling.