Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast | Benefits, Business Opportunities & future industry insights

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing incidences of cancer.

Market Definition: Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market

Cancer supportive care products have its applications in prevention and treatment of symptoms of cancer and the side-effects caused due to cancer therapy. Cancer supportive care products are used for treatment of the side-effects of chemotherapy such as bone metastasis, cancer pain, oral mucositis, neutropenia, nausea and vomiting, anemia among others.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global cancer supportive care products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer supportive care products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cancer supportive care products market are Amgen Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Novartis Ag. (Switzerland), Baxter (US), Fagron (Netherlands), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (Israel), F.Hoffmann LA- Roche Ltd (Switzerland), APR (Switzerland), Acacia Pharma Group plc (UK), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd. (Japan), Bayer (Germany), Heron Therapeutics inc. (US), Insys Therapeutics (US), (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo(Japan) Helsinn Healthcare SA (Switzerland), DARA BioSciences (US, Pfizer(US), Merck(US), Tesaro, Inc.(US) are few among others

Market Drivers

There is an increase in demand for innovations(R&D) in cancer supportive care products, drugs and vaccines products instruments due to rise in number of deaths

Rising Incidence of cancer is working as a market driver for this market

Rising demand of erythropoietin stimulating agents due to rising incidence of cancer.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these products is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Weak reimbursements in cancer is working as a restrain for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Precision Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Helomics Collaborated with Viome. This collaboration will work on Impact of the Gut Microbiome on Ovarian Cancer. This will give an innovative holistic and personalized approach that help to choose the best treatment options to patients with ovarian cancer.

In April 2019, a conference held by Business of Oncology Summit hosted by the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology. Focus of this conference was to add more value-based reimbursement for medications as part of the future of cancer care.

