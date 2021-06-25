Global Cancer Registry Software Industry Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI
Cancer Registry Software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecasting period
The global cancer registry software market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Key market players include Elekta, Onco, Inc, C/Net Solutions, Elekta AB (PUB), Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Electronic Registry Systems, Inc, Mckesson Corporation.
The Cancer Registry Software Market report has been categorized as below
By Type
- Standalone Software
- Integrated Software
By Deployment Model
- On-Premise Models
- Cloud Based Models
By Database Type
- Commercial databases
- Public Databases
By Functionality
- Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations
- Patient Care Management
- Medical Research & Clinical Studies
- Product Outcome Evaluation
By End User
- Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
- Hospitals & Medical Practices
- Private Payers
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
- Research Centers
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
During the forecast era, the research centres segment is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR. Cancer patient registry software is mainly used by research centres to keep track of patients who are eligible for clinical trials and product creation. The largest share of the cancer patient registry applications market was held by North America. During the forecast period, this regional market is expected to expand at a faster pace. This is attributable to the region’s high cancer burden, government funding programmes to promote the creation of cancer registries, high investments in healthcare IT, the involvement of major cancer registry software developers, and the region’s high adoption rate of these solutions.
