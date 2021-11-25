Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $45.51 billion in 2020 to $49.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $69.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are highly specific molecules for cancer cells as they bind to the proteins on their surface and it activates an immune response. The market consists of revenue generated by cancer monoclonal antibodies companies manufacturing cancer monoclonal antibodies drugs.

Some of the major players of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented –

1) By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies: Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix), Others

2) By Application: Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmacies, Others

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market report describes and explains the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cancer monoclonal antibodies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

