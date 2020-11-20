Global Cancer Diagnostics Market In Deep Analysis, Expert Reviews and Precise Outlook 2027

Global cancer diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 143.89 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 244.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.84% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to innovations and advancements in technological offerings by the major manufacturers.

Key Market Competitors:

Abbott; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD; bioMerieux SA; NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.; Telerad Tech; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; QIAGEN; BioGenex; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; BioNTech Diagnostics GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This research report encompasses different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Various parameters covered in this Global Cancer Diagnostics Market research report helps businesses for better decision making. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights in this Global Cancer Diagnostics Market report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth.

Unlock new opportunities in Global Cancer Diagnostics Market ; the latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Market Definition: Global Cancer Diagnostics Market

Cancer diagnostics is the process of detecting various biomarkers, proteins and certain symptoms that result in the detection of presence of cancerous tumor in the patients. The detection of certain biomarkers and proteins that are prevalent in cancer disorders thereby result in the diagnosis process. The process of detecting cancer includes usage of certain technology and devices specifically used in its diagnosis.

Market Drivers

Significant contribution and investments undertaken by various organizations; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of geriatric population along with the growth in prevalence of cancer; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of diagnostics procedure for cancers available in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Presence of strict regulations and standards for the approval and commercialization of cancer diagnostic products & services; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of “Ventana PD-L1 (SP142) Assay” testing for tumor tissue testing in patients with triple negative subtype of breast cancer. The test recently approved by the FDA for patients who might respond to “TECENTRIQ”, an immune checkpoint inhibitor in combination with chemotherapy.

In December 2018, QIAGEN and NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. announced that they had collaborated for the development and commercialization of diagnostic systems for cancer treatments. The agreement gives for the provision of QIAGEN companion diagnostics for the usage in clinical trials approval of oncology treatments until they are approved by the U.S. FDA.

In October 2018, Telerad Tech announced the launch of a new AI-based breast cancer detection system, “MammoAssist” for the detection of early stage cancer. The system analyses the mammogram results and images and detects the characteristics highlighted in breast cancers.

In August 2018, BioGenex announced the launch of five new antibodies for usage in cancer immunohistochemistry (IHC). The company’s IHC solution is capable of offering the widest portfolio inclusive of around 400 antibodies, reagents, consumables and ancillaries.

