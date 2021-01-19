Global Canada Oil and Gas Pipeline Services Market || keyplayers Tetra Tech Inc., Mistras Group Inc., and Trican Well Services Ltd.

The report “ Canada Oil and Gas Pipeline Services Market, By Service Type (Pre-Commissioning And Commissioning Services, Pigging And Cleaning Services[Intelligent Pigging, Caliper Pigging, and Mechanical Cleaning], Inspection Services[Hydro Testing, And Other Inspection Services], Flushing And Chemical Cleaning Services[Chemical Cleaning, Chemical Inhibitors, And Other Flushing And Chemical Cleaning Services], Drying Services[Air Drying, Nitrogen Drying, And Vacuum Drying], Repair Services[Hot Tapping, And Other Repair Services], And Decommissioning Services), By Sector (Upstream, Midstream, And Downstream) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. As pipelines offer the cheapest transportation method and other methods are more expensive, regular maintenance and servicing of the same become imperative for a profitable business, consequently resulting in a rise in demand for pipeline services. The demand for pipeline is increasing, due to the current bottleneck solution, which may lead to higher demand for pre-commissioning pipeline services. Furthermore, projects, such as Coastal Gaslink Pipeline project, line 3 Pipeline replacement, and NOVA NGTL Expansion (Montney and Duvernay Basins), are expected to create tremendous market opportunities in years to come.

Key Highlights:

In October 2019, Baker Hughes rolled out its new look Tuesday to mark its independence after more than two years of majority ownership by the industrial conglomerate General Electric Co.

Request for Discount:-https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4011

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Canada Oil and Gas Pipeline Services market accounted for US$ 9.2 billion in 2019 and is excepted to lead the market over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on service type, and sector.

By services type, repair services account for the largest market share, followed by drying and inspection services. Presence of a significant network of ageing pipelines has been driving the demand for repair services, such as corrosion prevention. The demand for hot tapping from the gas pipeline operators in the region is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

By sector, the midstream sector is the largest market for pipeline services among the different sector. Alberta is the hub of Canadian midstream pipeline systems.

Western Canada is the largest market mainly due to the presence of an extensive network of oil and gas pipeline across the region and beyond the borders to the US refineries. Due to strict government regulations and lack of social acceptance in the region toward crude oil pipeline the market is shifting toward the natural gas pipeline.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Canada Oil and Gas Pipeline Services Market”, By Service Type (Pre-Commissioning And Commissioning Services, Pigging And Cleaning Services[Intelligent Pigging, Caliper Pigging, and Mechanical Cleaning], Inspection Services[Hydro Testing, And Other Inspection Services], Flushing And Chemical Cleaning Services[Chemical Cleaning, Chemical Inhibitors, And Other Flushing And Chemical Cleaning Services], Drying Services[Air Drying, Nitrogen Drying, And Vacuum Drying], Repair Services[Hot Tapping, And Other Repair Services], And Decommissioning Services), By Sector (Upstream, Midstream, And Downstream) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the Australia Plastic Packaging market includes Baker Hughes a GE Co., Tenaris SA, Ledcor Group of Companies, Pipeworx Ltd, Stats Group, IKM Gruppen AS, T.D. Williamson Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Mistras Group Inc., and Trican Well Services Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions Development Company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com