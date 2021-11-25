Global Camping And Caravanning Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global camping and caravanning market is expected to grow from $39.85 billion in 2020 to $45.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $56.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The camping and caravanning market consists of sales of camping and caravanning services and related goods in sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles) by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles). These establishments may provide access to facilities, such as washrooms, laundry rooms, recreation halls, playgrounds, stores, and snack bars. This camping and caravanning industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating overnight recreational camps, such as children’s camps, family vacation camps, hunting and fishing camps, and outdoor adventure retreats, that offer trail riding, white water rafting, hiking, and similar activities. These establishments provide accommodation facilities, such as cabins and fixed campsites, and other amenities, such as food services, recreational facilities and equipment, and organized recreational activities. The camping and caravanning market is segmented into RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds and recreational and vacation camps.

The camping and caravanning market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the camping and caravanning market are Equity Lifestyle Properties; Sun Communities; Parkdean Holidays Limited; Siblu; Jellystone Park.

The global camping and caravanning market is segmented –

1) By Type: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps

The camping and caravanning market report describes and explains the global camping and caravanning market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The camping and caravanning report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global camping and caravanning market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global camping and caravanning market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Camping And Caravanning Market Characteristics Camping And Caravanning Market Product Analysis Camping And Caravanning Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Camping And Caravanning Market

