Global Camera Stabilizer Market Report 2020, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to a new report by IMARC Group, the global camera stabilizer market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

A camera stabilizer is a device that is utilized for providing stability to the camera while taking a picture or shooting a video. It comprises batteries, sensors, printed circuit board (PCB), motors, motor drivers, cables and connectors. It is cost-efficient, lightweight, portable and easy to use products, owing to which it is gaining traction in the sports and media and entertainment industries across the globe.

Market Trends:

The boosting sales of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and digital cameras, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes, represent one of the significant factors impelling the global camera stabilizer market growth. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media, coupled with the increasing trend of wedding shoots, is escalating the demand for camera stabilizer for recording high-quality videos. Furthermore, the growing popularity of capturing innovative and creative shots, along with the thriving media and entertainment industry, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Body Mounted

Hand Held

Camera Slider

Camera Crane

Remote Head

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Breakup by Application:

Cinema Cameras

Underwater Cameras

DSLRs

Smartphones

Action Cameras

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Professional

Personal

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

