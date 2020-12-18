Global Call Center AI Market is Set to Reach USD 2,896.5 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 23.0% during 2019–2024
The global call center AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 2,896.5 million by 2024. Globally, call center AI industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, in April 2019, Regions Financial Corporation partnered with International Business Machines Corporation to deploy AI solutions in its contact centers in order to enhance customer service experience and help bankers in their daily routine operations.
Automatic speech recognition (ASR) category held the largest share in the call center AI market in 2018
On the basis of technology, the call center AI market is segmented into natural language processing, machine learning, automatic speech recognition, computer vision, video recognition, and others. Of all, automatic speech recognition (ASR) category held the largest share in the call center AI market in 2018. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that automatic speech recognition helps in creating more accurate customer database, which in turn, helps the companies in forecasting customer behavior and achieving high customer satisfaction.
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in call center AI market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of established players in the U.S., increasing number of investments related to adoption of AI, and increasing preference for automated work operations in call centers in the region.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global call center AI market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cogito Corporation, SmartAction LLC, Five9 Inc., Avaya Inc., NICE inContact, Talkdesk Inc., Zendesk Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Haptik Inc., and SAP SE.
Key Takeaway from the Report:
- Among all the components, solutions category held larger share in the market in 2018. However, service category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.
- Of all the vertical, BFSI category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.
- Of all the deployment, cloud-based category held the larger share in the call center AI market in 2018.
- Among all the technologies, the automatic speech recognition (ASR) category held the largest share in the call center AI market in 2018.
