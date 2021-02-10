Global Calcium Pantothenate Market Growing at 4.4% CAGR to Hit US$ 348.74 Million by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Calcium Pantothenate Market by Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), Form (Capsule, Liquid, Powder, Tablet), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End-Use (Nutraceuticals& Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global calcium pantothenate market is expected to grow from USD 247.11 million in 2020 to USD 348.74 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is primarily due to the increasing demand for vegan health supplements because of a large vegetarian population in countries such as India and Nepal. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 37.4% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high penetration of calcium pantothenate based nutraceuticals and the high popularity of dietary & nutrient supplements in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global calcium pantothenate market are Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Avnochem Limited, Yifan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, BASF, and Hebei Jingye Group, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global calcium pantothenate market.

Based on grade, the global market has been divided into pharmaceutical grade and food grade. The food grade segment has been forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR over the coming years. The form segment has been categorized into capsule, liquid, powder, and tablet. The powder segment leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.2% during the projected timeframe 2021-2028. The primary reasons behind the high growth rate of this segment are the rising calcium D-pantothenate powder demand from athletes & bodybuilders and its mixability with drinks such as milk. On the basis of sales channel, the calcium pantothenate market has been segmented into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market with the largest share in the year 2020. Offline stores have large amounts as well as a variety of goods available with them and can act as a one-stop solution for any shopping needs. The end-use segment includes nutraceuticals & animal feed, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Nutraceuticals & animal feed segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.1% in the year 2020. Numerous health benefits of calcium pantothenate have been observed in people who partake in high performance and high demanding physical activities such as sports & bodybuilding.

