Global Calcium Citrate Market || keyplayers RZBC GROUP, Hengheng Fine Chemical, Penglai Marine.

The report “Global Calcium Citrate Market, By Form (Micronized Powder, Powder, and Granular), By Application (Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global calcium citrate market is projected to grow from US$ 751.86 billion in 2019. The major factor driving the global calcium citrate market are increasing awareness regarding nutrition, health, and food safety coupled with increasing consumer’s awareness for anticipatory healthcare. Also, increasing demand for calcium supplements, common among women is the other factor expected to drive the global calcium citrate market. An increasing number of optimistic are opting for calcium-based additions.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, Balchem acquires Zumbro River brand.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global calcium citrate market accounted for US$ 751.86 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the form, application and region.

By form, powder segment is dominating the global market, due to increasing demand for calcium supplements.

By application, the global calcium citrate market is categorized into agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare and others.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global calcium citrate market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to its wide application across diverse industries and its products.

The prominent player operating in the global calcium citrate market includes Jungbunzlauer, Jost Chemical, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd, Albion Minerals (Parent Company: Balchem Corporation), Sucroal SA, Dr Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Saminchem Inc, RZBC GROUP, Hengheng Fine Chemical, Penglai Marine.

