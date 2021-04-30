Global Calcined Alumina Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

This latest Calcined Alumina report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Europe, China, USA and Japan play an important role in global calcined alumina market. Depending on China’s huge steel downstream market, China is the world’s largest consumption of calcined alumina. The world Calcined Alumina production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

Calcined alumina is made by firing a source alumina at various temperatures, depending upon desired level of calcination (burn), into alpha alumina varying from 5  100% moving it to its densest and most stable form. The calcined alumina particles appear as crystalline agglomerates which are larger when the degree of calcination is higher. Calcined alumina is generally used in the manufacture of refractories, glass and enamel, tile and porcelains and ceramics. The report covers non-metallurgical calcined alumina.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

Kaiou

Alteo

Shandong Aopeng

Silkem

Nalco

Nabaltec

Showa Denko

CHALCO

Almatis

Huber Corporation

Nippon Light Metal

Jingang

Motim

Sumitomo Chemical

ICA

Hindalco

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Refractory Materials

Ceramics

Abrasives & Polishing

Catalyst

Others

Type Segmentation

Standard Calcined Alumina

Tabular Alumina

White Fused Alumina

Medium Soda Calcined Alumina

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Calcined Alumina Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Calcined Alumina Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Calcined Alumina Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Calcined Alumina Market in Major Countries

7 North America Calcined Alumina Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Calcined Alumina Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Calcined Alumina Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Calcined Alumina Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Stakeholders

Calcined Alumina manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Calcined Alumina

Calcined Alumina industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Calcined Alumina industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Calcined Alumina Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Calcined Alumina market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Calcined Alumina market and related industry.

