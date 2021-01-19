Global Cake and Pastries Market || keyplayers Mulino bianco bakers, Monginis limited, Finsbury,

The report “Global Cake and Pastries Market, By Type (Artisanal and In-Store Bakers), By Application (Online Retailers and Offline Retailer), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global cake and pastries market is projected to grow from US$ 47.5 billion in 2019. The major driving force for global cake and pastries market is increasing urbanization, augmented demand from millennial, intensified indulgence in cakes and pastries, and consumer preference for food. The increasing disposable income affects the level of purchasing power across the globe and that influence the cakes and pastries market.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Italian pasta brand, Barilla, has announced the launch of its bakery products, Mulino Bianco in the Middle East.

In March 2018 – Café Valley® is partnering with the Hershey Company to introduce a decadently delicious snack-size coffee cake bite that is equal parts brownie and cheesecake, with a sprinkle of chocolate. The coffee cake bites are made with Hershey’s chocolate and are of cocoa flavor.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cake and pastries market accounted for US$ 47.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, application and region.

By type, the artisanal cakes are dominating the segment, due to due to the increasing demand for freshly baked cakes.

By application, the global cake and pastries market is categorized into online retailers and offline retailers.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global cake and pastries market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to its western tradition and use of cake in every celebration.

The prominent player operating in the global cake and pastries market include American Baking Company, Aryzta baking company, BreadTalk limited, Britannia limited, Edeka baking co., Edwards and Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies, Hillshire Brands and baking co., Mulino bianco bakers, Monginis limited, Finsbury, and Pepperidge Farm.

