Global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5% Through 2030

Rising need for medical equipment and devices due to surge in patients following the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for cables and leads for medical equipment, finds Fact.MR. Cables and leads are key elements in medical equipment that is used in laboratories, operating rooms, and monitoring systems.

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases has caused growth in usage of ECG equipment and accessories, fuelling demand for cables and leads. With rising concerns regarding infection control and transmission, medical centers are opting to use disposable medical equipment, increasing demand for cables and leads for medical equipment in the healthcare industry.

The global cables and leads for medical equipment market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Report

The use of cables and wires in single-use or disposable medical equipment has increased due to their ability to reduce cross-contamination and limit risk of harmful pathogens.

While there has been increasing adoption of disposable ECG lead sets and cables, high price is a major hindrance for this segment.

Australia, India, and South Korea are predicted to be key cables and leads for medical equipment markets in the Asia Pacific region.

The implementation of lockdowns and transport bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in all sectors, including the cables and leads for medical equipment market. Lack of raw materials has caused a slowdown in the production of medical equipment.

Though there has been a lull in production, demand for cables and leads for medical equipment has increased due to rising number of patients in hospitals. Increasing need for monitoring devices and medical equipment in hospitals has contributed to display larger than expected growth across the world.

“With rising hospital admission cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for medical devices has surged, thereby lending impetus to the growth of the cables and leads for medical equipment market,” Say’s Fact.MR analyst.

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the cables and leads for medical equipment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, end user, and key region.

Product Cables

Leads Application Pacemakers

Defibrillators

EEG

ECG End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centres

Academic Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

Others Region North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Latin America

Research & Development Efforts to Boost Growth

Players are now focusing on developing and creating cables and leads for medical equipment that are user-friendly and cost-efficient. They are using efforts to research & develop infection preventing technical solutions. Increasing demand for disposable lead wires and cables has created more opportunities for players, which had led to the emergence of new manufacturers in the cables and leads for medical equipment market space.

Rising environmental concerns have increased focus on the creation of ecofriendly cables and leads for medical equipment. Nikomed USA recently introduced BioWire, a non-metallic disposable and universal lead wire system that is recyclable. These leads produced are easily disposable and can be incinerated without the need for extra processing or preparation. Increasing amount of players are now focused on providing products with better efficiency and lower risk rates.

Some of the key players in the cables and leads for medical equipment market are 3M Company, Curbell Medical Products Inc., Schiller Americas Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., ConMed Corporation, LivaNova Plc., and Abbott Laboratories.

