The report “Global C4ISR Market, By Platform (Air-Based, Naval Based, and Land Based Platforms), By Application (Command & Control, Communications, Computers, and Surveillance & Reconnaissance), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global C4ISR market is projected to grow from US$ 114.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 157.5 billion by 2029. Global C4ISR market is driven rising sales for GPS/navigation, cybersecurity, unmanned sea vehicles, and missile defense across the globe. In addition, frequent terror attacks across the borders in many countries are also major driver for the growth of the global C4ISR market. The C4ISR systems are highly used by border protection agencies as they offer electro optic solutions for surveillance operations which are innovative supplement for Radar technologies. Moreover, advanced technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and software is expected to boost the global C4ISR market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the global market is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for manufacturers to invest in research and development activities and produce C4ISR systems that are affordable and efficient for underdeveloped nations.

In May 2015, Lockheed Martin Corporation received a US$72 Mn contract to guide the U.S. coast guard’s efforts to impose maritime sovereignty and address at-sea threats through the National Security Cutter (NSC) program.

The global C4ISR market accounted for US$ 114.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of platform, application, and region.

By platform, the global C4ISR market is segmented into air-based, naval based, and land based platforms. Land-based platforms segment will occupy the highest market share over the forecast period, owing to replacement demand for old regimes.

By application, the global C4ISR market is categorized into command & control, communications, computers, and surveillance & reconnaissance. The surveillance and reconnaissance application segment is likely to witness significant growth in the C4ISR market over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for unmanned surveillance vehicles.

By region, North America C4ISR market accounted for major revenue share of the global desktop IP phones market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to presence of digital infrastructure and increased digital currency transaction ratio in the countries of the North America region. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

The prominent player operating in the global C4ISR market includes Lockheed Martin Corporation, CACI Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing International Corp., BAE Systems, Inc., Raytheon Corp., SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation), L-3 Communications, Inc., Saab AB, and Elbit Systems