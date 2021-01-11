Global C Reactive Protein Test Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “Global C Reactive Protein Test Market, By Type of Assays (ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric, Chemiluminesence Immunoassay(CLIA), and High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) assay), By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Infections, Diseases of Immune System, Rhematoid Arthritis, Cancers, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Osteomyelitis), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, CRO, and Academic & Research Institutes), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global C reactive protein test market is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 2.2 billion by 2029. Global C reactive protein test market is driven by growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, autoimmune diseases are a key health concern, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. The ability for diagnosing diseases using CRP tests increases significantly which impacts significant growth on the global market. Moreover, requirement of tests that can assess the risks associated with stroke and other cardiovascular conditions is boosting growth for C reactive protein test across the globe. Nevertheless, technological advancements such as launch of CRP assay products and high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test used with point-of-care analyzer etc. is further creating numerous opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2813

Key Highlights:

On July 2014, Abaxis, Inc., a medical products company which manufactures point-of-care blood analysis systems for both the medical and veterinary markets has announced that the Center for Veterinary Biologicals of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved its VetScan Canine Ehrlichia Antibody Test Kit. The kit is useful for rapid detection of canine Ehrlichia.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global C reactive protein test market accounted for US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 1.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type of assay, application, end-user, and region.

By type of assay, the global C reactive protein test market is segmented into ELISA, immunoturbidimetric, chemiluminesence immunoassay (CLIA), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) assay.

By application, the global C reactive protein test market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, infections, diseases of immune system, rhematoid arthritis, cancers, inflammatory bowel disease, and osteomyelitis.

By end-user, the global C reactive protein test market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, CRO, and academic & research institutes. Hospital end-user segment is accounted to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to rising risk of cardiovascular diseases.

By region, North America C reactive protein test market is accounted to be the most dominating market over the forecast period, owing to rising acceptance of newly approved high-sensitivity CRP assays. Europe is accounted to be the second dominating market for C reactive protein test due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, Asia Pacific is an emerging market; owing to lifestyle related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases are on the rise.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global C Reactive Protein Test Market”, By Type of Assays (ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric, Chemiluminesence Immunoassay(CLIA), and High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) assay), By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Infections, Diseases of Immune System, Rhematoid Arthritis, Cancers, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Osteomyelitis), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, CRO, and Academic & Research Institutes), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-CReactive-Protein-Test-Market-2813

The prominent player operating in the global C reactive protein test market includes Roche Diagnostics Corp., EMD Millipore Corp., Life technologies Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Quest Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd., and Abaxis, Inc.