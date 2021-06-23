Global C-Arms Market Status, Business Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2027||Shimadzu Corporation, ITALRAY, Hologic Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., STEPHANIX,MS WESTFALIA GMBH

C-Arms market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,932.98 million by 2027. Technological advancement in c-arms is the factors for the market growth.

Global C-Arms market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the healthcare industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2027. The winning C-Arms report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

The major players covered in the report are Assing S.p.A, BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., AADCO Medical, Inc., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, ITALRAY, Hologic Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., STEPHANIX,MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH., Ziehm Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc.., EcoRay , INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., Ecotron and GE Healthcare among others among other players domestic and global. C-Arms market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many Business Expansion and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global C-Arms market.

For instance,

In March 2018, Siemens Healthineers launched new vesion Cios Select1 in European Society of Radiology (ECR). This product improved the system handling during surgical work flow.By this product launched company increased their product portfolio.

In November 2018, Jackson Health System (U.S.) expands strategic partnership with Koninklijke Philips N.V.to include IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition. This product increased the performance of operating room and workflow efficiency.By this partnership company enhance their business.

Global C-Arms Market Scope and Market Size

C-Arms market is segmented of the basis of product type, application and type, end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mobile C-Arms, fixed C-Arms. Mobile C-Arms segment is dominating in the market because mobile-C arms are easily handled for various diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. Technological advancement in c-arms fuel the growth of this market. For instance In September 2019, Siemens Healthineer received FDA approval for its product Artis icono. By this product launch company increase brand awareness.

C-arms were introduced in 1955 since then, after the new technological advancements, the mobile C-arms imaging systems has became essential part of hospitals for various procedures such as orthopaedics surgery, vascular surgery and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into image intensifiers, flat panel. Image intensifiers are dominating in the market because image intensifiers provide high resolution image compare than flat panel. However, flat panel is growing with highest CAGR due to advancement of technology in C-Arms.

On the basis of model type, the market is segmented into floor mounted, ceiling mounted. Floor mounted is dominating the market because it is mostly used by surgeons and experts. However ceiling mounted is growing with highest CAGR due to its high demand and usage in hospitals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, urology, pain management, general surgery, others. Orthopaedic and trauma surgeries are dominating in the market rising used of C-Arms in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics, others. Hospitals segment is dominating in the market because hospital segment provide better treatment facilities compare than others.

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the C-Arms market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the C-Arms market

C-Arms Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for c-arms is accelerating because of the growing demand in emerging economies. Also the, increasing geriatric population and rising demand for healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also expected to fuel the demand of the c-arms market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Whereas the, high cost of mobile systems will obstruct the growth of the c-arms market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Now the question is which are the other regions that c-arms market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated large growth in Asia-Pacific due to increasing cases of orthopaedic injuries in the region.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global C-Arms Market Landscape

Part 04: Global C-Arms Market Sizing

Part 05: Global C-Arms Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

