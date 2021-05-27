Global Butyl Acrylate Market is estimated to surpass US$ 8.1 bn by 2026: TMR Butyl Acrylate Market (Purity - High Purity, Common Purity; Application - Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Chemical Synthesis, Plastic Additives, Textiles, Others (Pulp, Paper, Leather Processing)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

The global butyl acrylate market depicts a competitive and fragmented landscape, thanks to the entry of large number of small players, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global butyl acrylate market players are expected to increase price substantially in the near future, due to upward pressures in demand, adds TMR. Some key players in the butyl acrylate market are Arkema S.A., BASF S.E, Nippon Shokubai Co., LTD, Dowdupon Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Taogosei Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation.

The global butyl acrylate is witnessing several innovations by key players, especially in the areas of coatings, adhesives, and automotive. Key players in the market are also investing in upgrading their facilities to meet rising demand in the near future. For example, in 2018, Nippon Shokubai announced its plants to set up a new acrylic acid plant in Indonesia. A press release of the company stated, “The demand and supply balance of AA is highly tight, especially in Asia”.

The global butyl acrylate market is expected to touch US$ 8.1 bn in evaluation by 2026 end. It is expected to grow at a healthy 5.0% CAGR during 2018 and 2026. The high purity segment in the global butyl acrylate market is expected to register significant growth along with paints and coatings. Paints and coatings as application dominated the market at the beginning of the forecast period and are expected to grow at a rapid pace. The increased demand for coatings and paints in Asia Pacific, due to rising construction activity are expected to drive demand.

Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48810

Rising Demand for Automotive A Boon for the Butyl Acrylate Market

Vehicle sales are rising in emerging economies. The region is witnessing a major influx of first-time buyers and a significant number of luxury buyers as well. This is expected to emerge as a major opportunity for players in the butyl acrylate market. Butyl acrylate is widely used as a raw material for manufacturing engineered automotive products. Products such as acrylic elastomers are rising in demand in the auto industry due for parts such as seals, hoses, dampers, and gaskets. These are much more cost-effective as compared to the alternatives manufactured using fluorocarbon polymers. Additionally, they are ideal for catering to automotive industry’s demand for withstanding high temperature and hydrocarbon oils. Acrylics are also prominent in automotive coatings and printing inks, which require rapid drying mechanisms. Hence, they are used as lacquers and coatings.

On the other hand, several products from the butyl acrylate market require safe handling precautions due to their flammable nature. These are also under increased scrutiny due to environmental regulations.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-in-oil-and-gas-activities-generates-promising-demand-opportunities-in-monochloroacetic-acid-market-301237277.html

High Purity Chemicals to Propel the Butyl Acrylate Market

The butyl acrylate market is divided into high purity chemical and common purity chemical. The butyl acrylate chemicals offers various key characteristics for end-users, which makes it popular for adhesive materials and water-based coatings. The chemical offers high strength, chemical resistance, chemical resistance, rigidity, and thermal endurance as well. Additioanlly, The high purity chemicals are essential in engine components and vehicle interiors. Due to rising demand for vehicles in emerging economies, these are expected to outdo the common purity butyl acrylate varieties. The common purity chemicals are lab-based scaled down polymers.

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=48810<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Request Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=48810

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com