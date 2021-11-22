Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global butane gas cartridges market is expected to grow from $402.67 million in 2020 to $431.99 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the butane gas cartridges market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The butane gas cartridges market is expected to reach $535.97 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The butane gas cartridges market consists of sales of butane gas cartridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain liquified butane gas mixed with a much smaller amount of propane. These are manufactured using metal for better storage function and are most commonly used for camping and picnics, sealing poly bags, metalworking, pest control, and fumigation.

The butane gas cartridges market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the butane gas cartridges market are Taeyang Corp, Ultracare Products, Coleman, Aspire Industries, Marina Corporation, Kampa, Zhejiang Jinyu, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani Corporation, Gasmate, Do-Well Aerosols, Kovea Co. Ltd, Seo Young Corporation, and Praxair Inc.

The global butane gas cartridges market is segmented –

1) By Type: Below 220g/Unit, 220-250 g/Unit, Above 250 g/Unit

2) By Application: Medical, Stoves, Commercial, Others

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Chemical And Petrochemical Companies, Food And Beverage Companies, Others

The butane gas cartridges market report describes and explains the global butane gas cartridges market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The butane gas cartridges report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global butane gas cartridges market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global butane gas cartridges market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

