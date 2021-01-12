Global Business Robots Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028

Market Research Report 2020-2028:

The robotics market was valued at USD xx billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The market is experiencing a significant transformation, with robots growing beyond the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and crewless aerial vehicles, among many other uses. In the past decade, industrial robots used to be high priced, due to which, the ROI is expected to be achieved after a decade. However, presently, smaller collaborative robots are priced for companies to receive ROI in months instead of decades, often costing around USD 20,000. Declining sensor prices and increasing adoption have further aided lower costs.

Key Players:

FANUC Corporation, ABB, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Yaskawa America, Inc., and and DENSO Robotics.

Global Business Robots Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Function:

Soldering and Welding

Materials Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Milling, Cutting and Processing

Others

By Type:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Others

Key Benefits:

This study provides the analytical depiction of the global industrial robotics market Share along with the trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall industrial robotics market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed impact analyses.

Quantitative analysis of the industrial robotics market for the period of 2020-2028 is provided to determine its financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis of the global industrial robotics industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industrial robotics industry.

