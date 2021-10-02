Global Business Processes Outsourcing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for business processes outsourcing reached a value of nearly $199.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to nearly $278.6 billion by 2022.

The business processes outsourcing (BPO) market consists of sales of BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide BPO services. These services include (CRM) customer relationship management, HRO (human resource outsourcing), KPO (knowledge process outsourcing), data entry outsourcing, healthcare BPO, financial services outsourcing, engineering services outsourcing and other BPO services. BPO services providers may use their own software or buy from external vendors to provide service to their customers. This market excludes sales of BPO software products required to offer BPO services.

The business processes outsourcing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the business processes outsourcing market are Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Accenture plc, Conduent Inc., Teleperformance SE, Paychex, Inc.

The business processes outsourcing market is segmented by service type, end-use industry, automation type, service provider’s location and by geography.

By Service Type-

a) CRM BPO

b) HRO BPO

c) F&A BPO

d) Other BPO Services

By End-Use Industry –

a) Financial Services

b) Retail & Wholesale

c) Information Technology

d) Manufacturing

e) Healthcare

f) Others

By Automation Type –

a) Automated BPO Services

b) Manual BPO Services

By Service Provider’s Location –

a) North America

b) Asia-Pacific

c) Western Europe

d) Eastern Europe

e) Rest Of World

The business processes outsourcing market report describes and explains the global business processes outsourcing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The business processes outsourcing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global business processes outsourcing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global business processes outsourcing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Business Processes Outsourcing Market Characteristics Business Processes Outsourcing Market Product Analysis Business Processes Outsourcing Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Business Processes Outsourcing Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

