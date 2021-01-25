Global Business Process Management as a Service (Bpmaas) Market || keyplayers Oracle and SAP SE, Accenture, Red Hat,and Wipro.

Business process management is a combination of methods that are used to manage a company’s business processes. Adoption of cloud computing is the major driving factor for the target market growth. For instance, according to a data published by International Trade Organization in 2016, China’s cloud computing market was worth $1.5 billion in 2013. This figure is expected to go up to $20 billion by 2020, a compound annual growth rate of approximately 40 percent. However, High implementation cost is expected to hamper the target market over the forecast period.

Global business process management as a service (Bpmaas) market report published by Prophecy Market Insights offers holistic view of various influencing factors and aims to answer all the target market related questions.

Prophecy Market Insights provides detailed analysis on the target market. The report covers market analysis – by deployment, end users, and region. The report provides market size (US$ Mn) and compounded annual growth rate (%) for the forecast period: 2019 – 2029, considering 2018 as the actual year. This report contains detailed analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, ongoing trends, customer demand, product launches, and region analysis for the target market. In addition, the report delivers competitive analysis regarding key players in the global business process management as a service (Bpmaas) market based on various parameters including company overview, product portfolio, market presence, financial performance, key developments, and future strategies.

-By Deployment:

Cloud BPM

On-Premise BPM

-By End Users:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

-By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the global business process management as a service (Bpmaas) market include IBM, OpenText, Pegasystems, CSC, Oracle and SAP SE, Accenture, Red Hat,and Wipro.