Global Business Jet MRO Market || keyplatyers Constant Aviation, Comlux, Atlas Air Service.

The report “Global Business Jet MRO Market, By MRO Type (Engine MRO, Components MRO, Interior MRO, Airframe MRO, Modifications, and Field Maintenance), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global Business Jet MRO market is projected to grow from US$ 3.6 billion in 2019. The major factor driving the business jet MRO market is the increasing number of high net worth individuals, ageing fleet size and upcoming new aircraft programs. Inventory for sale, which is a key business measure for aircraft sales, has been declining steadily for the business jets for the past 10 years. This means that the market for used aircraft is growing. In most cases, the new customers for the used aircraft would like to customize the cabin, based on their preferences.

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, Pratt & Whitney investment in west palm beach facility.

In June 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire Canadair regional jet program from Bombardier Inc.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Business Jet MRO market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the MRO type and region.

By MRO type, the engine MRO segment is dominating the market, due to numerous activities in the engine.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global business jet MRO market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increasing charter services in this region.

60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Business Jet MRO Market", By MRO Type (Engine MRO, Components MRO, Interior MRO, Airframe MRO, Modifications, and Field Maintenance), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global business jet MRO market includes United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney), Lufthansa Technik, General Dynamics Corporation (Jet Aviation & Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation), Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Bombardier Inc., DC Aviation GmbH, ExecuJet Aviation Group, Constant Aviation, Comlux, Atlas Air Service.

