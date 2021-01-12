Global Business Jet Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Karem Aircraft, Samad Aerospace Ltd., AirCharter International., VistaJet, Qatar Airways, NetJets IP,

Global Business Jet Market report provide the detailed knowledge on the forthcoming advances and product launches. It focuses top to bottom appraisal of the market systems, geographic and business sections of the main player’s in the market and break downs in the market for different area overall topographies. Market is diversified on the basis of exhaustive data about new items, undiscovered topographies, late advancements, and capital exposures in the market. In addition, secondary and primary search methods are used to professionally demonstrate and release the report. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Business Jet market are Joby Aviation, Karem Aircraft, Samad Aerospace Ltd., AirCharter International., VistaJet, Qatar Airways, NetJets IP, LLC., among other

Business jet market will witness a growth rate of 3.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Availability of hybrid- electric aircraft propulsion technology is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Business jet which is also known as private jet is a jet aircraft which is specially designed so they can transfer small group of people from one place to another. Some of the common types of business jet includes large, mid- sized, large and airliners.

Competitive Analysis:

Business jet market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to business jet market.

Some of the major players operating global Business Jet market are Textron Inc., Embraer, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation., Pilatus Aircraft., Boeing, Airbus S.A.S., Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Honda Aircraft Company, Volocopter GmbH., Zunum Aero.,

Segmentation: Global Business Jet Market

Global Business Jet Market By Aircraft Type (Light, Mid- Sized, Large, Airliners), End- User (Private, Operators), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Range (< 3,000 NM, 3,000 – 5,000 NM, > 5000 NM), Business Model (On- demand Service, Ownership), Systems (Avionics, Aerostructures, Cabin Interiors, Aircraft Systems, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Business Jet Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Global Business Jet Market Scope and Market Size

Business jet market is segmented of the basis of aircraft type, end- user, point of sale, range, business model and systems. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of aircraft type, the business jet market is segmented into light, mid-sized, large and airliners.

The end- user segment of the business jet market is divided into private and operators.

Based on point of sale, the business jet market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. OEM is further segmented into conventional & hybrid- electric. Aftermarket segment is further divided into maintenance, repair & overhaul and parts replacement.

The range segment of the business jet market is divided into < 3,000 NM, 3,000 – 5,000 NM and > 5000 NM.

Business model segment of the business jet market is divided into on- demand service and ownership.

The systems segment of the business jet market is divided into avionics, aerostructures, cabin interior, aircraft systems, and others. Aerostructures is sub- segmented into fuselage, empennage, flight control surfaces, wings, nacelle & pylon and nose. The avionics segment of the market is further divided into flight management system, communication system, navigation system and software. Aircraft system is further divided into hydraulic system, pneumatic systems, environmental control system, emergency systems, electrical systems, propulsion systems and landing system. Cabin interior segment is further divided into seats, IFEC, galley, panels, stowage bins and lavatory.

Impact of Covid-19 in Business Jet Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Jet market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

