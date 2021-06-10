Global Business Intelligence Market Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics

The data and information included in this Business Intelligence market report helps ICT industry take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. The Business Intelligence report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of a particular product where several aspects have to be considered. This Business Intelligence report has been prepared by making sure that the key factors of the ICT industry are understood well to provide the market report that has a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape.

Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Key Segmentation: Business Intelligence Market

By Component (Platform, Software, Services),

Data Type (Structured Data, Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured Data),

Technology (Mobile, Cloud, Social, Others),

Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises),

Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud Detection & Security Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Network Management & Optimization, Workforce Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management, Others),

Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Business Strategies

Key strategies in the Global Business Intelligence Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges.

Key Market Competitors: Business Intelligence Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business intelligence market are Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.

In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Business Intelligence Market

Business Intelligence Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Business Intelligence Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Business Intelligence Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Business Intelligence Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Business Intelligence

Global Business Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Table Of Contents Is Available Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-business-intelligence-market

