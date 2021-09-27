Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global bi software market is expected to grow from $29.9 billion in 2019 to $30.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%

The business intelligence software (BI software) market consists of sales of business intelligence software. This software enables users to project information, visualize data, derive insights, improve business operations and make strategic business decisions. The components of business intelligence are source data, data warehouse, and online analytical processing (OLAP), visualizations, dashboards, and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes.

The business intelligence (bi) software market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the business intelligence (bi) software market are Microsoft BI, IBM Congnos, SAP, SAS, Oracle BI, Micro Strategy, Qlik , Tableau, Sisense, Domo, Yellowfin BI, Pentaho, Jaspersoft, Style Intelligence, Board, Clear Analytics, Looker, Birst, TIBCO, BIRT, Good data, Thought spot, Target BI, Panorama Software, Actuate.

The global business intelligence (bi) software market is segmented –

1) By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

2) By Application: BFSI, Telecomm, IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life sciences, Manufacturing.

3) By Type: Unstructured Data, Semi Structured Data, Structured Data.

The business intelligence (bi) software market report describes and explains the global business intelligence (bi) software market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The business intelligence (bi) software report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global business intelligence (bi) software market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global business intelligence (bi) software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

