Global Business Continuity Management (BCM) Market was valued at USD 360.0 million in 2018

The global business continuity management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period with its market size valued at USD 360.0 million in 2018. Globally, business continuity management industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions in order to gain competitive advantage. Moreover, entering into partnership agreements and performing mergers & acquisitions are the key development strategies being implemented by the crucial players of magnesium stearate market.

Business continuity management software helps the organizations to address and identify potential interruptions in their operations. Further this software ensures uninterrupted flow of companies operations thereby identifying the risks, adhering procedures to alleviate risks and estimate potential disruption. Increasing benefits availed by business continuity management software is further bolstering the growth of global business continuity management market.

Large enterprises category held larger share in the business continuity management market in 2018

Based upon organization size, the global business continuity management market is categorised into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Amongst these segments, large enterprises is anticipated to generate larger revenue by 2024 owing to excessive capability of large enterprises to undertake significant IT investments that further assists the organization to enhance and deploy business continuity plans.

Geography Insight

Business continuity management market in North America is anticipated to generate largest revenue during the estimated period owing to existence of large number of business enterprises in the region, threats of disruption to operations pertaining towards natural disasters and existence of flourishing financial institutions in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players in the global business continuity management market include Synology, Altaro Software, Storage Craft, MetricStream Inc., CloudAlly, VMware, Dell EMC, Strategic BCP, IDrive, Arcserve, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Logic Manager Inc., Continuity Logic, Microsoft, Nero, Sungard Availability Services, Fusion Risk Management Inc., Quantitative LLC, MiniTool, Avaluation, LockPath Inc., SAI Global Pty Ltd, and Rackspace.

