Global Business Continuity Management (BCM) Market was valued at USD 360.0 million in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019–2024

The global business continuity management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period with its market size valued at USD 360.0 million in 2018. Globally, business continuity management industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions in order to gain competitive advantage. Moreover, entering into partnership agreements and performing mergers & acquisitions are the key development strategies being implemented by the crucial players of magnesium stearate market.

Business continuity management software helps organizations to address and identify potential interruptions in their operations. Further, this software ensures uninterrupted flow of companies operations thereby identifying the risks, adhering procedures to alleviate risks and estimate potential disruption. Increasing benefits availed by business continuity management software is further bolstering the growth of global business continuity management market.

Large enterprises category held larger share in the business continuity management market in 2018

Based upon organization size, the global business continuity management market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Amongst these segments, large enterprises are anticipated to generate larger revenue by 2024 owing to excessive capability of large enterprises to undertake significant IT investments that further assists the organization to enhance and deploy business continuity plans.

Geography Insight

Business continuity management market in North America is anticipated to generate the largest revenue during the estimated period owing to existence of large number of business enterprises in the region, threats of disruption to operations pertaining towards natural disasters and existence of flourishing financial institutions in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players in the global business continuity management market include Synology, Altaro Software, Storage Craft, MetricStream Inc., CloudAlly, VMware, Dell EMC, Strategic BCP, IDrive, Arcserve, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Logic Manager Inc., Continuity Logic, Microsoft, Nero, Sungard Availability Services, Fusion Risk Management Inc., Quantitative LLC, MiniTool, Avaluation, LockPath Inc., SAI Global Pty Ltd, and Rackspace.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the offerings, solutions segment is estimated to generate larger revenue by 2024.

Of all the organization size, large enterprises is anticipated to generate larger revenue by 2024.

Among all the industry, transportation & logistics industry is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Global Business Continuity Management Market Coverage

Offering Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Solutions Crisis Management Risk Management Audit Management Government, Risk, And Compliance (GRC) Others

Services Professional Managed



Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprises

Industry Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing & Retail

Telcom & IT

Others

