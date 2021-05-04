Global Bunker Fuel Market Research Report 2025, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Bunker Fuel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global bunker fuel market grew at a CAGR of about 5% during 2015-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Bunker fuel is used to power the engines of a ship or marine fleet. It is a heavy, residual oil left over after the extraction of diesel, gasoline, and other light hydrocarbons during the refining process. Bunker fuel is brown to black in color with a characteristic odor and high sulfur content. It is graded A, B or C, with C being the most viscous and thickest fuel, which requires blending or heating to make the liquid flow easily. If mixed with 10 percent of a light fuel, the product becomes a cheap fuel alternative for shipping. Bunker fuel is transported to ships that are engaged in international navigation.

Global Bunker Fuel Market Trends

One of the major growth-inducing factors of the market is the rising demand for the ship transportation industry. Several ship operators prefer fuel oil with the lowest price as it incurs more than 65% of the total travel expenses. As bunker fuel is emerging as a cost-effective option for the marine and shipping industry, there has been significant growth in the market. Apart from this, rapid technological development and gradual growth in international seaborne trade have also increased the sales of bunker fuel. Additionally, there is a high demand for LNG in the transportation sector as it is a much cleaner and affordable source of energy in comparison to conventional sources. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Some of the other factors fueling the market growth are rapid globalization, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects to develop clean fuels and government initiatives toward strengthening geographical border security. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG), BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom Neft PJSC (Gazprom), LUKOIL, Neste Oyj, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TOTAL S.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, fuel type, vessel type and seller.

Breakup by Fuel Type:

High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)

Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)

Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Breakup by Vessel Type:

Containers

Tankers

General Cargo

Bulk Carrier

Others

Breakup by Seller:

Major Oil Companies

Leading Independent Sellers

Small Independent Sellers

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports,If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

